testata inforMARE
Cerca
12 December 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:49 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
The Poseidon Principles takes stock of the decarbonisation of shipping, which still has a long way to go
The association's latest annual report highlights the progress made
Copenaghen
December 12, 2024
Poseidon Principles, the initiative launched in 2019 by primary financial institutions with the aim of evaluating and disclosing the alignment of financial portfolios in the shipping sector with the decarbonisation objectives of maritime transport ( of 18 June 2019), today presented its fifth report in which it is highlighted that this process is proceeding both transparency of the information disclosed by the signatories of the agreement, both in terms of alignment performance climate targets and with regard to the intensification of cooperation and commitment of financial institutions and their customers in the shipping sector.

In particular, referring to the efforts made in 2023 in this management by the 36 financial institutions (one has joined early 2024) of 14 nations participating in the initiative and representing almost 80% of the world's financial portfolio In the shipping sector, the Fifth Annual Report highlights that a average of 93.3% of the signatories of the agreement reported data on emissions from ships that are part of at least 70% of their portfolio, with 28 signatories achieving a percentage of data reporting of at least 90% and eight achieved 100%.

In addition, the latest report states that the average scores of climate alignment have progressed significantly compared to the previous year and in relation to the alignment of the portfolios to "minimal" decarbonisation trajectories and "challenging" with respect to the objectives set by the International Maritime Organization for 2050 on the basis of of the entire well-to-wake cycle (which was adopted in 2023 by Poseidon Principles for Emissions Reporting), with the first trajectory that in 2023 marked an average score of +19.4%, which is +19.4% above the target minimum to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport international maritime by 20% in 2023, 70% in 2040 and reach net zero around 2050, an average score that is calculated on the basis of scores between -8% and +61.5% and that represents an improvement of 7.8 percentage points compared to the previous year. average score of the previous year, and with the trajectory challenging project that in 2023 totaled an average score of +25%, with an improvement of 7.1 percentage points on 2022, resulting in from scores between -3.5% and +69.4%.

Noting that the latest report shows how far we have come the initiative has run in five years, Michael Parker, president of the Poseidon Principles and President of Global Shipping & Logistics of Citi, specified that, however, "it also serves to remember that we are now five years closer to the goals decarbonization critiques for 2030, 2040 and 205. We must - he Parker observed – accelerating efforts, addressing problems key misalignment and ensuring that collective ambition be transformed into transformative actions". Paul Taylor, Vice President of the Poseidon Principles and Global Head of Maritime Industries of Societe Generale, confirmed that "the alignment with the 2050 net zero targets continues to represent a challenge, particularly for certain types of ships that are facing operational complexities. Well, the adoption by the Poseidon Principles of Emissions Reporting Well-to-Wake provides a solid foundation for addressing these challenges at Head held high. The Poseidon Principles - Taylor specified - will continue to evolve, setting new benchmarks for transparency and commitment to a sustainable future".
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
CMA CGM and AD Ports inaugurate container terminal at Khalifa Port
Abu Dhabi
The first phase has a traffic capacity of 1.8 million TEUs
COMPANIES
Castor Maritime Acquires Control of MPC Capital
Limassol/Hamburg
Investment worth 182.8 million euros
PORTS
The first cabin of the cold ironing system is ready at Molo Garibaldi in the port of La Spezia
The Spice
SHIPPING
Poseidon Principles takes stock of the decarbonisation of shipping, which still has a long way to go
Copenhagen
The association's latest annual report highlights the progress made
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded two projects for the transport and storage of CO2 in the United Kingdom
Milan
Orders with a total value of approximately 650 million euros
PORTS
The Tuscan Port Community System will also be implemented in Venice
Leghorn
Agreement between the AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian and Northern Adriatic
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +4.5%
Bremen
Containerized cargo up +10.0%
PORTS
Korea to Invest Nearly $10 Billion in New Jinhae Port Area in Busan
Seoul
It will be able to accommodate 30,000 TEU container ships
DEFENCE
NATO Summit on Underwater Infrastructure Security
Brussels
Countering threats through innovation, technology, detection and monitoring
COMPANIES
PSA has completed the acquisition of 85% of the capital of the Polish Loconi
Gdynia
The remaining 15% is in the hands of ATC Cargo
Assiterminal presents its proposals to ensure competitiveness and sustainability to the Italian port system
PORTS
Assiterminal presents its proposals to ensure competitiveness and sustainability to the Italian port system
Genoa
Central themes are those of work, governance, energy transition and digital transition
In October, naval traffic in the Suez Canal fell by -51.6%
SHIPPING
In October, naval traffic in the Suez Canal fell by -51.6%
Cairo
In the first ten months of 2024 the decline was -49.1%
SHIPPING
FMC asks Premier Alliance for more information before authorizing VSA
Washington
It was supposed to come into effect in the US on December 12.
LOGISTICS
Agreement signed for the renewal of the contract for the logistics, freight transport and shipping sector for the period 2024-2027
Rome
It provides for salary increases of 230 euros for non-travelling staff and 260 euros for travelling staff.
SHIPPING
Assarmatori, the Italian government's position on the EU ETS is good
Brussels
SHIPPING
US agency FMC launches investigation into ban on landing in Spain imposed on three US ships
Washington
PORTS
Uiltrasporti, no to unregulated self-production in ports
Rome
Instead - the union highlighted - the exodus support fund for port workers should be made enforceable
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
TRADE
UNCTAD: World trade value expected to reach new record high in 2025
Geneva
2024 is about to end with the record figure of 33 thousand billion dollars (+3.3%)
A study highlights the importance of the CII index for the decarbonisation of shipping, provided that it is not limited to the “sea voyage” alone
SHIPPING
A study highlights the importance of the CII index for the decarbonisation of shipping, provided that it is not limited to the "sea voyage" alone
London
UCL and UMAS analysis on reducing GHG emissions by reducing ship waiting times
OFFSHORE
Shell and Equinor 50:50 Joint Venture for UK Offshore Market
Stavanger/London
Expected production for 2025 is over 140,000 barrels of oil per day
COMPETITION
FEPORT welcomes Greece's commitment to amend its tonnage tax regime
Brussels
PORTS
The act for the rebalancing of the concession in charge of Venezia Terminal Passeggeri has been signed
Venice
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagenti's management team completed
Rome
Four vice-presidents and the president of the yacht section appointed
PORTS
Freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure increased in October
Genoa
Increases of +2.5% and +21.9% respectively were recorded. The decline in cruises continues in both ports
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Viking Vela to Viking
Trieste/Los Angeles
It can accommodate 998 passengers
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
PORTS
The government of Montenegro wants to bring the port of Adria back under state control
Podgorica
Will evaluate the possible acquisition of the majority stake in the Turkish Global Ports Holding
PORTS
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
China's seaports handled record cargo traffic for October
Beijing
Containers amounted to over 24.4 million TEU (+6.2%)
Stable traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period July-September
PORTS
Stable traffic of goods in the port of La Spezia in the period July-September
The Spice
In Marina di Carrara a decrease of -15.6% was recorded
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Potestà confirmed as president of ANGOPI
Rome
Vice Presidents are Giovanni D'Angelo, Marco Gorin, Ettore Rosalba, Mario Ciampaglia and Alessandro Serra
LAW
Criminal proceedings filed against the heads of the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
Joy Taurus
The absolute groundlessness of the crime report was recognized
CRUISES
In the July-September quarter, revenues of TUI's cruise division grew by +8.9%
Hanover
In the entire financial year 2024, the increase in turnover was +28.1%
SHIPPING
MSC orders ten new 24,000 TEU containerships from Hengli Heavy Industry
Dalian
Contract worth over 2.3 billion dollars
INDUSTRY
RINA to conduct pre-FEED study for carbon capture and storage project in Malaysia
Genoa
Assigned by PETRONAS CCS Solutions
ASSOCIATIONS
European Network of Maritime Clusters Board of Directors Renewed
Rome
Maire confirmed as president. Vice-presidents are Nathalie Mercier-Perrin, Javier Garat Pérez and Biagio Mazzotta
PORTS
New step for the establishment of the port company ex art. 17 in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Taurus
Local Advisory Committee Meeting
SHIPPING
The negative trend in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continued in November
Taipei
Positive percentage change year-on-year
PORTS
PSA Italy to close 2024 with a +3% growth in container traffic in the ports of Genoa and Venice
Genoa
Increases of +4.1% at PSA Genova Pra' and +19.4% at PSA SECH; drop of -14.0% at the PSA Venice-Vecon
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
InRail has expanded its operating area to include French territory
Genoa
The company has become fully operational on the Mediterranean Corridor
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
Venice
Moderate growth in the value of global trade in goods continues
TRADE
Moderate growth in the value of global trade in goods continues
Geneva
The increase for the whole of 2024 should be around +2.7%
PORTS
47% of German maritime imports of green hydrogen will be able to pass through the port of Hamburg
Hamburg
The airport will be able to cover 10-18% of total national demand by 2045
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
MARITIME SERVICES
Methanol delivery from land to a ship was performed for the first time in China
Beijing
79.5 tons of fuel loaded in 2.5 hours
AVIATION
MSC Air Cargo Pilots Sign Contract
Rome
Uiltrasporti gives particular weight to the fixed part of wages
ENVIRONMENT
Importance of cold ironing highlighted for emission reduction in Marseille-Fos port
Marseille
The effect deriving from the new SECA zone is also significant
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +21.5%
Ravenna
Cruise passengers down by -46.8%
ASSOCIATIONS
Federazione del Mare and Wista Italy sign a memorandum of understanding to promote gender equality
Genoa
The aim is also to promote the sustainability and development of the maritime sector.
PORTS
Four new electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the port of Koper
Helsinki
They were ordered by Luka Koper from Konecranes
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in Belgian ports grew by +2.7%
Brussels
In the first half of the year the increase was +1.6%
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease has purchased four 9,115 TEU containerships with an average age of 8.5 years
Athens
Total investment of 274 million dollars
COMPANIES
MSC Technology expands its headquarters at Lingotto in Turin and hires new staff
Turin
Approximately 2,000 square meters of new spaces discovered
PORTS
The Cretan port of Souda will be equipped with a maritime station
Athens
Investment of 12.29 million euros
SHIPPING
In the first nine months of this year, Attica's after-tax profit fell by -24.4%.
Athens
Revenues up 27.4% following Anek merger
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2024, freight traffic in the port of Palermo decreased by -2.5%
Palermo
Cruise passengers increased by +5.1%
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport in Venice on Thursday
MEETINGS
Conference for the 30th anniversary of WISTA Italy
Genoa
It will be held tomorrow at Palazzo San Giorgio in Genoa
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
North Korean tankers transport over one million barrels of oil from Russia
(NK News)
Sudan govt scraps $6bn Red Sea port deal with UAE
(The North Africa Post)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
››› File
COMPANIES
La Spezia-based Zephyr Group acquires Singapore-based Twinco and German Carl Baguhn
The Spice
The two companies operate in the sector of spare parts and components for diesel and gas engines
SHIPPING
Rixi, without the revision of the ETS, European maritime fleets will continue to suffer a competitive disadvantage
Rome
PORTS
PSA Italy continues to purchase equipment for Marghera terminal
Genoa
Order worth a total of 8.5 million euros for three electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes
JOBS
Corsica Sardinia Ferries looking for crew
I go to Liguria
The profiles sought are different, for the machine, bedroom and kitchen areas
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Agreement for the digital integration of the systems of the FS Logistics Hub and the Western Liguria AdSP
Genoa
SHIPPING
New Eastern Mediterranean - Adriatic service via Malta by CMA CGM
Marseille
It will have a weekly frequency
COMPETITION
Brussels approves €1.9 billion in state aid for German railway company DB Cargo
Brussels
ASSOCIATIONS
Wista Italy Board of Directors Renewed
Milan
Costanza Musso confirmed as president
SHIPPING
Maersk Completes Orders with Three Shipyards for 20 New Containerships
Copenhagen
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has orders for six 17,000 TEU ships and two 9,000 TEU ships. Hanwha Ocean and New Times Shipbuilding have ordered six units of 15,000 TEUs each
ASSOCIATIONS
Biagio Mazzotta takes on the role of vice-president of the Sea Federation
Rome
Assonave President to be Candidate for Vice President of ENMC
PORTS
ESPO calls on the new EU Commission to maintain and strengthen the CEF programme
Brussels
The exhortation is also to better adapt it to the needs of ports and their stakeholders.
EDUCATION
Training agreement renewed between the AdSP of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, the ITS Academy "G. Caboto" and the Escola Europea
Civitavecchia
SHIPPING
Consultation on extending the UK ETS to the maritime sector
London
Shipping would be included from 2026
COMPANIES
MSC Completes Acquisition of Minority Stake in HHLA
Hamburg
PORTS
ONE Acquires Stake in Jakarta's NPCT1 Container Terminal
Singapore
It has a traffic capacity of 1.5 million TEU per year.
PORTS
Transped orders a Konecranes Gottwald mobile crane for its Porto Marghera terminal
Helsinki
It will be taken into delivery in the second quarter of next year
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile