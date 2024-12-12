Poseidon Principles, the initiative launched in 2019 by primary
financial institutions with the aim of evaluating and disclosing
the alignment of financial portfolios in the shipping sector
with the decarbonisation objectives of maritime transport
(
June
2019), today presented its fifth report
in which it is highlighted that this process is proceeding both
transparency of the information disclosed by the
signatories of the agreement, both in terms of alignment performance
climate targets and with regard to the intensification of
cooperation and commitment of financial institutions and
their customers in the shipping sector.
In particular, referring to the efforts made in 2023 in this
management by the 36 financial institutions (one has joined
early 2024) of 14 nations participating in the initiative and
representing almost 80% of the world's financial portfolio
In the shipping sector, the Fifth Annual Report highlights that a
average of 93.3% of the signatories of the agreement reported data on
emissions from ships that are part of at least 70% of their
portfolio, with 28 signatories achieving a percentage of
data reporting of at least 90% and eight achieved
100%.
In addition, the latest report states that the average scores of
climate alignment have progressed significantly
compared to the previous year and in relation to the alignment of the
portfolios to "minimal" decarbonisation trajectories
and "challenging" with respect to the objectives set
by the International Maritime Organization for 2050 on the basis of
of the entire well-to-wake cycle (which was adopted in 2023
by Poseidon Principles for Emissions Reporting), with
the first trajectory that in 2023 marked an average score of
+19.4%, which is +19.4% above the target
minimum to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport
international maritime by 20% in 2023, 70% in 2040 and
reach net zero around 2050, an average score that is
calculated on the basis of scores between -8% and +61.5% and that
represents an improvement of 7.8 percentage points compared to the previous year.
average score of the previous year, and with the trajectory
challenging project that in 2023 totaled an average score of +25%,
with an improvement of 7.1 percentage points on 2022, resulting in
from scores between -3.5% and +69.4%.
Noting that the latest report shows how far we have come
the initiative has run in five years, Michael Parker, president
of the Poseidon Principles and President of Global Shipping & Logistics
of Citi, specified that, however, "it also serves to
remember that we are now five years closer to the goals
decarbonization critiques for 2030, 2040 and 205. We must - he
Parker observed – accelerating efforts, addressing problems
key misalignment and ensuring that collective ambition
be transformed into transformative actions". Paul Taylor,
Vice President of the Poseidon Principles and Global Head of Maritime
Industries of Societe Generale, confirmed that "the alignment
with the 2050 net zero targets continues to represent a
challenge, particularly for certain types of ships that are facing
operational complexities. Well, the adoption by the
Poseidon Principles of Emissions Reporting
Well-to-Wake provides a solid foundation for addressing these challenges at
Head held high. The Poseidon Principles - Taylor specified -
will continue to evolve, setting new benchmarks
for transparency and commitment to a sustainable future".