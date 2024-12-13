UNCTAD, the degree of connection of Mediterranean ports to the global network of containerized maritime transport services is decreasing
The decrease in connections in Italian ports with the exception of La Spezia and Trieste is generalized
Ginevra
December 13, 2024
In the last quarter of this year, on the degree of connection
of European nations to the maritime transport network
global containerized system, the effects of the
the weakening of the continent's economies and the change in the
of the maritime routes linking Europe to Asia and other
regions due to the need to avoid ship transits
in the Red Sea region, and therefore in the Suez Canal, due to
of the repetition since the end of last year of the attacks of the
Yemeni Houthi rebels to ships in the area. Except
of Slovenia and Croatia, which have kept their
Connection index to the network of scheduled services
containerized, in the last quarter of 2024 an increase in
of the index was recorded in European countries
ports whose ports have been handling since the beginning of this year
higher volumes of transit containerized traffic, while
continued to decline in Mediterranean transhipment ports no longer
scheduled services that have been diverted to the route that
it passes around the Cape of Good Hope and circumnavigates Africa.
The latest survey relating to the fourth quarter of 2024 of
Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), the index defined by the
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
to assess the degree of connection of nations to the global grid
of containerized shipping services, exhibition in Europe
a further improvement of the connection to this network of the
Spain, a nation since mid-2022 shows the most important European LSCI index
and which for the last quarter of this year is 426.1,
with an increase of +3.3% on the fourth quarter of 2023. Growing
also the degree of connection of the second European nation to
intensity of connection to the grid, the United Kingdom, whose
index was 379.9 (+1.4%). Among other nations
with a high degree of connection to the grid, are in
the indices of the Netherlands fell with 369.5 (-5.4%), Belgium with 345.8
(-1.1%), Germany with 306.1 (-3.7%), Italy with 282.3 (-4.1%),
Turkey with 275.9 (-3.0%), France with 266.6 (-1.1%), Greece with
180.7 (-10.6%) and Malta with 105.6 (-22.3%). In addition, the
LSCI indices of Portugal with 185.1 (+1.3%), Sweden with 120.5
(+5.7%) and Slovenia with 76.0 (+1.0%). The indices of Poland are stable
with 133.5 and Croatia with 61.2.
As for the degree of connection of individual ports to the network of
global containerized shipping that UNCTAD assesses
through its Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
(PLSCI), an index that identifies the integration of a port into this
global network, in the fourth quarter of 2024 was
the PLSCI index of the port of Genoa, which is the main
Italian gateway port, a result of 415.9 (-6.6%) and also
the PLSCI index of the port of Gioia Tauro, which is the main
national transhipment port, a result of 317.8 (-3.9%). In
decrease were also shown by the PLSCI indices of the ports of
Salerno with 184.8 (-22.6%), Livorno with 156.0 (-27.2%), Naples with
130.9 (-23.2%), Venice with 106.3 (-1.9%), Vado Ligure with 86.4
(-22.6%), Civitavecchia with 85.7 (-9.6%), Ravenna with 83.2 (-3.3%),
Ancona with 78.1 (-4.0%), Marina di Carrara with 26.5 (-21.6%) and
Cagliari with 26.1 (-28.3%). Among the Italian ports with the largest
connection to the global network of scheduled services,
only the PLSCI indices of the ports of La Spezia are growing.
Spezia with 255.2 (+5.6%) and Trieste with 158.6 (+1.3%).
