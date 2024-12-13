Port terminal operators are equipping themselves with a considerable
Number of Powered Load Handling Vehicles
that replace vehicles and equipment powered by
fossil fuels and, if ports fail to meet the
consequent growing demand for electricity, in the future it will be
may result in inefficiencies in the operation of the
terminal and, therefore, a slowdown in port traffic. The
highlight three reports presented today by the Zero Emission Port
Alliance (ZEPA), the initiative created in 2023 by terminal operators,
ports and port equipment manufacturers, which are focused on the
expected demand for electric port equipment and vehicles in the
2025-2035, on standards relating to port means
and on the strengthening of energy infrastructure in the
harbours.
Reports show that the demand for port assets
is expected to accelerate rapidly in the coming years, with the
only terminal operators that are members of the ZEPA and that currently
represent 15% of the world market that by 2035
will almost exclusively purchase battery-powered vehicles
electrically. In particular, it is expected that between 2031 and 2035
more than 94% of purchases of new port vehicles by
ZEPA terminal will consist of electric vehicles
compared to 76% between 2025 and 2030. According to the ZEPA, this trend
stresses the urgency for port equipment manufacturers to align their
their portfolios to the growing demand for these products. In addition
It should be noted that, if the current cost gap between port means
electric and diesel will be zero by 2035, the
Future sales of electric vehicles will be even higher
than expected, with an acceleration of the growth trend that has
corroborated by the decarbonisation objectives of terminal operators
and the introduction of new rules and policies for the
decarbonization.
An impulse to accelerate the adoption of high-speed port means
power supply could also be imposed by the
standardisation in the electric vehicle market, the lack of which
has so far represented an obstacle to their diffusion that has
resulting in inefficiencies, higher costs and limited
interoperability. To this end, the second report presented
today from the ZEPA proposes eleven voluntary standards focused on
port tractors and straddle carriers as the first vehicles
port vehicles produce the largest share of emissions,
and therefore their electrification will lead to greater
impact on decarbonisation, while straddle cranes
have the greatest difference in cost compared to the
Straddle Carrier Diesel and are more difficult to
electrify.
The third report focuses on strengthening
port electricity infrastructure which, if lacking, could
Determine bottlenecks in container traffic through
ports and recommends that port authorities,
port operators and electricity grid operators collaborate
strictly so that the demand for
electricity in ports, also evaluating strategies to avoid
peaks in demand and allow flexible load management
with the aim of maximising capacity utilisation
of the existing electricity grid and to ensure efficient
decarbonization of the port.
Currently, APM Terminals, CATL, DP World,
InductEV, Kempower, Patrick Terminals, Rocsys, Sany, SSA Marine,
ZPMC and the ports of Aarhus and Rotterdam.