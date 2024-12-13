Contship Italia dedicates a locomotive to the memory of Cecilia Eckelmann Battistello
The special livery commemorates his life and career
Melzo
December 13, 2024
Contship Italia pays tribute to President Cecilia Eckelmann
Battistello, who died last March, with a new locomotive from
dedicated design, Traxx 494 551 model from the company
leasing of Railpool rail vehicles. The special livery commemorates
life and career of Battistello, underlining her
significant impact on logistics and shipping. The
Lady Pink Cecilia locomotive was unveiled on Wednesday
in the presence of Eurokai's shareholders, and specifically Thomas,
Tom and Katja Eckelmann, by Contship Italia CEO Matthieu Gasselin
and Nora Rossi, general manager of Oceanogate.
