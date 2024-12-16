Decline in monthly container traffic at the Port of Singapore

After 20 months, in November 2024, containerized traffic in the
The port of Singapore declined as it amounted to
28.6 million tons, down -5.1% on November 2023,
traffic that in terms of 20' containers handled is
amounted to over 3.3 million TEUs (-0.4%). The reduction of the
containerized traffic has led to a decrease in traffic
monthly total in the Asian port that last month was
equal to 49.9 million tons (-0.8%). On the other hand, the
volumes of conventional goods totalling 2.6 million
tons (+17.1%) and bulk traffic, with oil traffic
which amounted to 16.3 million tonnes (+3.5%) and
those of other types to 2.4 million tons (+9.4%).
In the first eleven months of this year, the port has moved
569.4 million tonnes, with an increase of
+5.2% on the corresponding period of 2023. In the container sector
traffic was 339.1 million tons (+5.7%)
with container handling of 37.6 million TEUs
(+5,6%). Conventional goods amounted to 24.5 million
tons (+2.6%). Oil traffic was 178.2
million tons (+1.0%) and that of other bulk cargo of 27.7
million tons (+35.6%).