Accident to two Russian oil tankers near the Kerch Strait

Yesterday near the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea
with the Sea of Azov, while a storm was underway two ships
Russian tankers, Volgoneft 212
and Volgoneft 239
of the fleet of the Volgatanker company, suffered serious damage.
The Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Relief in
natural disasters (Emercom), which sent helicopters and
tugs at the scene of the accident, announced that
the crew of 13 people on the first ship, which transports products
oil, requested assistance, and damage was suffered
also by the Volgoneft 239
, which has a crew of 14
and it also has a cargo of petroleum products.
The ministry then announced that a sailor from Volgoneft
212 died and the other crew members were
rescued, while the evacuation of the crew of the other
ship, which ran aground 80 meters from the coast near the
of the port of Taman, has been suspended due to bad weather.
From the first photographs released by the Russian authorities, the
Volgoneft 212 appeared to be sinking.