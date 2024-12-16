A consortium led by CMA CGM will operate the container terminal at the Lyon River Port
Investments of 40 million euros are planned
Marsiglia
December 16, 2024
A consortium led by the French shipping group CMA CGM with
67% is 23% owned by the group's Banque des Territoires
French Caisse des Dépôts and 4% each from the
Lyon Métropole Saint-Etienne Roanne and Chambers of Commerce
Métropolitaine Aix-Marseille-Provence was
selected by the Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) for
manage the container terminal of the Edouard Herriot river port of
Lyon.
The sub-concession contract, which has a duration of 30 years,
provides for a total investment of about 40 million euros in the
terminal in order to modernize its infrastructure, also improving
the connections that the modes of river transport,
rail and road. It is expected that by 2028 the terminal will be
will have a containerized traffic capacity of
230 thousand TEUs per year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher