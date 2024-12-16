The mandate of the EUNAVFOR Atalanta naval mission has been extended until 28 February 2027
Synergies with the maritime operation Aspides will be strengthened
Bruxelles
December 16, 2024
Today the Council of the European Union approved the extension
until 28 February 2027 of the mandate of the European naval operation
Union Naval Force Operation Atalanta (EUNAVFOR Atalanta) which has the
task of strengthening the safety of maritime traffic in the
northwestern Indian Ocean region by preventing and
combating acts of piracy and illegal trafficking. The extension
also covers the EU military training mission in
Somalia (EUTM Somalia).
The resolution also provides for an update of the mandate
of Operation Atalanta to improve maritime security at the
off the coast of Somalia, in the Gulf of Aden, in the Ocean
West Indian and Red Sea areas and support the
creation of a more efficient regional maritime safety system
large. With the new mandate, the transaction will continue to
combating piracy and reducing illicit trafficking at sea and
synergies with the maritime operation will also be strengthened
Aspides which currently protects merchant ships in the Red Sea.
In parallel, the Maritime Security Center (MSC) Horn of Africa,
which supports both Atalanta and Aspides, will be renamed MSC
Indian Ocean and its role will be strengthened.
EUNAVFOR Atalanta has announced that in the last 12 months in the
region guarded by the mission, 44 attacks or
pirate attack attempts.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher