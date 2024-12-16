CMA CGM will use the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as a transhipment hub

CMA CGM will use the Canary Islands as a port hub for
transhipment. Today Terminal de Contenedores de Tenerife
(TCTenerife), the company of the Australian group Aleatica which
manages one of the two container terminals of the port of Santa Cruz de
Tenerife, announced that, after years of negotiations with the group
French shipowner, CMA CGM has decided to use the terminal
Spanish for transshipment operations, joining what has already been
companies such as Maersk and MSC do at TCTenerif.
"We are aware - said the general manager of
TCTenerife, José Ignacio Uriarte - that next year some
of large maritime groups will adapt their routes
international partnerships, as could happen with the operational partnership
between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, known as Gemini Cooperation, which will be
focused on a global network of own terminals or in
key. However - he underlined - at TCTenerife we continue to
negotiate for our concession to be strengthened
as a landing point for several international routes between Europe,
Africa and America".