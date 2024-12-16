Port of La Spezia, cruise ships will be able to operate at the Garibaldi Pier despite the works

From next spring, cruise ships will be able to moor
in complete safety at the Garibaldi Pier despite the works in
course for the construction of the Maritime Station in Calata Paita,
in the event that leveling has not yet been completed
of the seabed of the first port basin. He said this today
the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
addressing concerns about ship operability
cruise ships in the port of La Spezia recently expressed by the
cruise companies Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Royal
Caribbean shareholders of the terminal company Spezia &
Carrara Cruise Terminal
(
of the 11th
October
2024).
The port authority explained that the activities of
planning relating to the simultaneous nature of the works and
the operation of cruise ships have been subject to
a careful and in-depth analysis by the Harbour Master's Office
Porto in collaboration with the Port Authority and with the help of the services
and that this study, conducted with the aim of
to ensure the safety of navigation and the efficiency of the
of transactions, took into account each significant variable,
from the layout of construction site areas to space management
maneuver. The port authority specified that a passage
The fundamental analysis was represented by the
manoeuvre simulations coordinated by the Harbour Master's Office, with
the help of the port pilots and in the presence of the Port Authority technicians,
of the company concessionaire of the towing service, of the
terminal operator Spezia & Carrara Cruise Terminal and captains
of the cruise companies Costa, MSC and Royal Caribbean which are
carried out at the specialized center in Genoa of the
CETENA, the research company of the Fincantieri group. 'The
The results of the simulations - announced the Port Authority - confirmed
what has already been expressed by the Harbour Master's Office on 22
last October and that is the feasibility, in full
safety, of the manoeuvres of approaching cruise ships,
in view of the progress of infrastructure works,
by May 2025. These results therefore confirm that ships will be able to
continue to operate regularly at the West Garibaldi Pier
in the port of La Spezia, without compromising normal activities
of the construction of the new cruise pier nor the safety of
all the other operators".