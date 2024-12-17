HMM will return to transatlantic routes

South Korean container shipping company HMM has
announced today its return to transatlantic routes,
market in which it had been absent since 2018, with the activation of the new
weekly scheduled service Transatlantic 1 which from the first
next month will connect Northern Europe with the
west coast of the USA touching the ports of Southampton, Le
Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Miami, Cartagena, (canal of
Panama), Rodman, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Rodman, (Panama Canal)
Panama), Caucedo, Southampton.
In the same week, HMM will also inaugurate the new
weekly INX (India North Europe Express) service that will connect
India with Northern Europe via the Cape of Good Hope by climbing the
ports of Karachi, Hazira, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Colombo, London
Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Karachi.