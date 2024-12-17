The Port of Busan is preparing to end 2024 with a record container traffic of 24.3 million TEUs (+5.0%)
Historical peaks in both import-export volumes and transhipments
Busan
December 17, 2024
The Port of Busan is set to end 2024 with a
Annual container traffic of a record 24.3
million TEUs, with an increase of +5.0% on 2023 when it was
the previous historical peak was marked. Today, the Authority
Port of the South Korean port announced that this year the
import-export containerized traffic will reach a
Record volume of 10.9 million TEUs (+1.4%) and a
will also be recorded by transhipment traffic with
13.4 million TEUs (+8.0%).
The body explained that the new historical record will be
achieved also thanks to the growth in volumes with the markets of
Japan and the Americas, and in particular with the opening of
four new maritime services with South America.
