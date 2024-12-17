A study by the EU Commission analyses the environmental challenges faced by European ports

Today the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE)
of the European Commission has published the study "Greening of
European Sea Ports" in which environmental challenges are analyzed
European ports and suggested initiatives to
improve the environmental performance of port calls
while achieving European sustainability goals.
The document, prepared by DG MOVE with the Erasmus University of
Rotterdam, the University of Piraeus Research Centre (UPRC) and White
Research, mainly highlights the gap in resources and
opportunities for improving environmental performance
which separates the largest ports, which have significant
financial resources and organisational capacities and can
to address a greater degree of risk, from small and medium-sized ports
medium-sized companies, which are typically characterized by
and risk aversion and that, therefore, often detrimental
Prioritize mature solutions by relying on practical
Proven.
To fill this gap, the study recommends a further
support for small and medium-sized ports for
help them implement sustainability initiatives, in particular
specifically studying the limits of application on
scale of the implementation of green initiatives by providing
assistance and capacity-building programs to help
smaller ports to overcome obstacles
the implementation of ecological practices. It is also suggested that
improve the potential for transferability and scalability
good practices to make them fit to be
applied to smaller ports. In addition, the study recommends
to improve access to funding programmes and
support structures specifically designed for ports of
small and medium-sized enterprises and to facilitate
knowledge sharing and partnerships between multiple ports
large and small to take advantage of best practices and the
know-how.
More generally, referring to the factors that influence
the ability of both large and small ports to implement
green practices, the study calls for greater involvement in green practices,
initiatives of the various stakeholders and the establishment of
partnerships with local stakeholders to enable
acceleration of the adoption of environmental practices and encouraging
proactive awareness in the early stages of
planning as useful for anticipating future challenges,
improve support for initiatives and reach solutions
shared and accepted. A
cooperation at regional level as it seems to be
instrumental in the implementation of green practices by helping ports
small and medium-sized companies facing scalability issues
and transferability for certain practices.
It is also invited to assess the financial feasibility of the
sustainability initiatives taking into account the costs and
social benefits, regulatory compliance and
mitigation of climate-related risks, noting that investing in
in the principles of sustainability, despite the high costs,
can also be useful from an economic point of view in the long run
period despite the fact that in the short term the initiative may seem
inessential or even negative. According to the study, they should
the introduction of specific
clauses in port concession contracts or contracts with suppliers
third parties, such as electricity companies, relating to the
sustainability, including the electrification of equipment
the implementation of cold ironing infrastructures for
supply electricity from the shore grid to ships, the
supply of alternative marine fuels.