Testing of an autonomous harbour tractor in the port of Wilhelmshaven

The German terminal group Eurogate will start with the
with the Dutch ICT Group and the Swiss Embotech a project
Experimental for autonomous container handling solutions
in port. The collaboration will begin with a project of the
duration of six months in the Eurogate container terminal in the port of
Wilhelmshaven which will start next year with the aim of
thoroughly test the use of a port tractor
autonomous in a complex environment. For this phase,
used a MAFI tractor equipped with a
autonomous navigation by Embotech and with software by ICT Group.
The vehicle and systems have already been successfully tested
in the landside operations at Rotterdam and Wilhelmshaven will be
sea-side operations have also been experimented with, coordinating their activity
with quay cranes.