Sustained growth in container traffic at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in November

Last month, support continued to be given to the
growth in container traffic at California's Los Angeles Ports
Angeles and Long Beach. In the latter airport, traffic is
amounted to 884 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents an increase in
+20.9% on November 2023 and is the new record for this month
of the year. In Long Beach, the movements of
full containers at disembarkation and loading, which were equal to
respectively to 433 thousand TEUs (+21.8%) and 119 thousand TEUs (+9.5%), as well as
such as the handling of empty containers which stood at 332 thousand TEUs
(+24,5%).
Containerized traffic in Los Angeles also last month
amounted to 884 thousand TEUs (+15.9%), of which 458 thousand TEUs were full at the
disembarkation (+19.1%), 124 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+11.1%) and 302 thousand
empty TEUs (+13.2%).
In the first eleven months of 2024, the Port of Long Beach
handled a total of 8.79 million TEUs, with a
An increase of +20.2% over the same period of the previous year
year, of which 4.32 million full TEUs at landing (+24.4%), 1.11
million full TEUs on board (-6.2%) and 3.37 million empty TEUs
(+26,6%). In Los Angeles the total traffic was 9.38
million TEUs (+18.9%), of which 4.90 million TEUs filled at the
disembarkation (+20.1%), 1.38 million full TEUs at embarkation (+18.2%) and
3.10 million empty TEUs (+17.3%).