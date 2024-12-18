Fatal accident in the port of Genoa

Tonight at the PSA Genova Pra' container terminal in the port of
Genoa, a 52-year-old worker of the Compagnia Unica Culmv lost his
Life run over by a fifth wheel and in the accident another 46-year-old worker
years of the Culmv driving an operational vehicle fell
from the driver's cab and being injured.
After the accident, the unions Filt Cgil Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti
They have proclaimed a 24-hour strike. Cgil Cisl Uil Genoa and Liguria
condemned what they recalled to be "yet another
Tragedy at work that today affects an already
battered by 20 deaths in the first ten months of 2024. This time it is
happened in Genoa in the port, at the Psa Gp terminal, where last night
a 52-year-old man lost his life hit by a fifth wheel while a
other, injured, was taken to San Martino di
Genoa". «While waiting to know the dynamics
of the accident - said the representatives of the
Trade unions in a note - we wonder about the flaws
of the port security system that involved two workers.
On the issue of safety at work, we need to get back to the table
institutional to identify further actions to be implemented
field to ensure safety in the port area to avoid
accidents in a delicate sector crossed by multiple
Dynamic. In addition, for CGIL CISL and UIL it is necessary to overcome the
commissioning of the Genoese port and immediately proceed with the
appointment of a new president of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea that guarantees government and
safety for port workers.
CGIL, CISL, UIL express solidarity and closeness to families
of the workers involved and to the dockers".