In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.4%

In the second quarter of this year, Greek ports
36.3 million tons of goods handled, with an increase in
by +1.4% over the same period of 2023 that was generated
mainly from domestic traffic, which amounted to almost 8.2
million tonnes (+5.0%), while the international market
totalled 28.2 million tonnes (+0.5%), of which 16.1 million tonnes
of tons at landing (-2.3%) and 12.1 million tons
boarding (+4.4%). The Hellenic Statistical Authority has made
I note today that in the period only the traffic of rolling stock vehicles was
3.3 million vehicles (+10.5%), including 3.1 million in
national level (+11.4%) and 197 thousand internationally
(-2,4%). In the passenger sector, traffic was
10.7 million people (+12.0%), with 10.3 million passengers
transported by national maritime services (+12.6%) and 422 thousand by
international maritime services (-0.8%).
In the first half of 2024, the total traffic of the
was 70.9 million tonnes, up by
+0.7% on the first half of last year, of which 14.7 million
tons of domestic traffic (+3.6%) and 56.2 million tons of
tons of international traffic (0%). In the segment of
motor vehicles there were 5.3 million vehicles (+9.3%), of which over 4.9 million
million transported on domestic routes (+10.3%) and 337 thousand on
international ones (-3.2%). The total number of passengers is
15.7 million units (+11.8%), with 15.1 million
passengers handled nationally (+12.5%) and 590 thousand passengers in Italy
international level (-2.4%).