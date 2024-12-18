Three years after the inaugural ceremony, construction work began on the new Senegalese port of Ndayane

Three years after the ceremony for the start of the construction of the
new Senegalese port of Ndayane
2022), today the terminal group DP World of Dubai,
which will manage the African airport, announced the start of the
construction of maritime works with the arrival in port of the
dredger Willem Van Rubroeck
. DP World specified that
The total investment expected is 1.2 billion
and the first phase of the project involves the construction of a
container terminal with a quay of 840 linear meters and a canal
of five kilometers that will be able to accommodate container ships
currently in service and which will have a
annual handling capacity of 1.2 million TEUs.
The second phase of the project involves the construction of an additional 410
linear meters of quay.