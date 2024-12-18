Thomas Kazakos will be the next Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping

Thomas A. Kazakos, General Manager of Cyprus Shipping
Chamber, will be the next secretary general
of the International Chamber of Shipping shipowners' association
(ICS). Kazakos, who was unanimously elected by the
Board of Directors of the Association, is representative
of the Cypriot organisation within the ICS and will take over
in office next June to the current secretary general
of the ICS, Guy Platten.
Stressing that the next decade will be crucial
for the shipping sector, the president of the ICS, Emanuele
Grimaldi, pointed out that "Thomas brings with him a
extensive experience of the ICS community and the entire industry
shipping. He is the ideal candidate to continue his
great work done by Guy over the last six years. Thanks to the
leadership of Guy - specified Grimaldi - ICS was
at the forefront of the evolution of our industry, whether it's
decarbonisation, energy transition, security or well-being of
Maritime. I am grateful to him for his professionalism both in the
guide ICS both for the continuity plan that has put in place
act to ensure that ICS continues to lead our industry in
decades to come. Guy will leave a strong ICS, both for how
leads the agenda on countless issues both from the point of view of the
financial solidity".
"The last six years," said Platten, "have been
undoubtedly the most rewarding of my career and it is
It was a privilege to have been Secretary General. I am like this
proud of the way the ICS team has dealt with the
challenges that have been presented to us and the way in which the
our industry has changed from one that too often
to a sector that seeks to shape the
future. During my tenure as Secretary-General - he
continued Platten - I was supported by two presidents
Emanuele Grimaldi and Esben Poulsson, together with a
involved and dedicated council and their associations. We were
able to strengthen the ICS team and are immensely
proud of what they have achieved and what they have
We'll realize before I finally resign the next one
June at our annual general meeting and conference in Athens.
I know Thomas will have a great team around him when he
He will take the reins and I wish him and them fair winds."