In the third quarter, cargo traffic in French ports decreased by -7.3%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of France recorded a marked decline of -7.3%
having amounted to 66.3 million tonnes compared to 71.5 million tonnes
million in the same period of 2023. The volumes of goods alone at the
disembarkation - announced today the Department of Data and Statistical Studies
at the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and
Territorial Cohesion - amounted to 43.9 million
tons (-5.6%) and those on board at 22.4 million tons
(-10,4%).
To mitigate the overall reduction in traffic is
was the only container segment in which
more than 12.5 million tons of cargo handled globally,
with a sharp increase of +14.0% on the July-September period of 2014.
2023, traffic that in terms of twenty-foot containers is
Result of 1.35 million TEUs (+11.1%). On the other hand, both
rolling stock traffic, which totalled 14.3 million
tons (-1.1%) and bulk traffic, with liquid cargoes
results of 28.6 million tonnes (-13.9%) and solid
to 9.9 million tons (-14.7%).
Quarterly traffic was also
decrease in all the main national ports, with the
Haropa port system (ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris) and in the
third quarter of 2024 handled 20.2 million tons
(-2.7%) followed by the ports of Marseille with 16.9 million
tonnes (-8.5%), Dunkirk with 10.6 million tonnes
(-0.2%), Calais with 9.9 million tonnes (-4.5%), Nantes
Saint-Nazaire with 5.2 million tonnes (-29.5%), La Rochelle
with 2.0 million tons (-15.4%) and Bordeaux with 1.5 million tons
tons (-3.8%).
In the first nine months of this year, total freight traffic
in French ports was 209.9 million tons,
with a growth of +0.2% over the same period in 2023. In the
miscellaneous goods sector, 83.9 million
tons (+6.4%), of which 37.1 million tons of goods
containerized vehicles (+15.0%) and 43.6 million tons of rolling stock
(+1,2%). Liquid bulk cargo was 91.1 million tons
(-4.1%) and dry waste 34.9 million tons (-2.1%).