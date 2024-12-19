Navantia signs an agreement to acquire all four Harland & Wolff shipyards

Today, the British government announced the signing of the agreement
with which the Spanish shipbuilding group Navantia has
committed to purchasing all four shipyards of the
Harland & Wolff in Northern Ireland (Belfast), Scotland (Arnish and
Methil) and Devon (Appledore) saving about a thousand jobs
ensured by the activity of the establishments, guaranteeing the
protection of rights and working conditions. The negotiations took place
have continued in recent months after the shipbuilding group
has been placed back in administration
Controlled
(
of 16
September
and 14
October
2024).
With the agreement, Navantia has also committed to respecting
of the contract worth approximately two billion euros with the
British Ministry of Defence which provides for the construction of three
aircraft carrier support ships for the Royal Navy as part of the
Fleet Solid Support program
(
of 26
May 2020). The London government has specified that it has
agreed with Navantia UK, the UK subsidiary of the group
an amendment to the commercial terms of the contract that
introduces minimal changes to ensure that Navantia can
Fulfill the contract and build all three ships.
"This agreement - commented the Secretary of Commerce
and businesses, Jonathan Reynolds -is an important sign of confidence in the UK by
of Navantia, which will not only guarantee the future of the
British shipbuilding, but it will also safeguard a thousand
jobs across the country and bring investment
shipbuilding across the UK. The
national security is the foundation of our "National Security Plan"
for Change": without it we cannot reach the
our goals of raising living standards across the Kingdom
United with good skilled and productive jobs. Here
why we are resolute in supporting the future of
British shipbuilding. This agreement will ensure the
our sovereign shipbuilding capability in order to
strengthen our Navy and ensure that the sector can
continue to generate economic growth and boost
coastal communities across the UK'.
For his part, Navantia specified that the agreement is still
subject to negotiations as well as the necessary approvals
on the basis of the regulations applicable to the cartel and specified
whereas the completion of the agreement is expected in the next
month.
The agreement was also welcomed by the unions
British. Highlighting that "Unite has worked day and night
to ensure the interests of the workers of Harland and Wolff and the
future of the UK shipbuilding industry', the
Secretary-General of Unite, Sharon Graham, said that, "after
countless meetings with the government, employer and
potential buyers, we now have good news that offers a
true hope for the future. Unite will always do everything
necessary to fight for the interests of the workers".
"Once again - added the regional manager of the
Belfast Shipyard Workers' Union, George
Brash - the workers and Unite had to fight hard to
achieve a positive result. Now we focus on supplying
of guarantees for both jobs and continuity
of employment. Now Unite will commit to the clauses
of the agreement to ensure that the requests of our members
have been respected and that the workers have all the
safeguards guaranteed to them by TOPE regulations. Want
ensure that the agreement provides a bridge to the future for our
and for the centuries-old shipbuilding industry of Belfast".
The GMB union also expressed satisfaction with the outcome
positive aspects of the negotiations, but also highlighted the need for
that the activity continues in all the Harland shipyards &
Wolff: "Today's announcement - said the head of the
GMB National Officer, Matt Roberts - represents an extremely important step forward
positive for the maintenance of the sovereign production of the Kingdom
United. But even if all four construction sites will remain open, GMB
continues to be cautious. Without a constant pace of work - he
explained - these construction sites will continue to suffer. GMB will continue
to fight to ensure that this does not happen."