The port company for the provision of temporary work has been established in Gioia Tauro

In Gioia Tauro the port company was established that
will have as its object the provision of temporary work to the
port companies operating in the Calabrian port of call. It is
of a limited liability company established at
pursuant to paragraph 5 of Article 17 of Law 84/94 which, in the event of
of the port of Gioia Tauro, has allowed the Authority to
Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas to promote
the constitution.
The creation of the port company was announced today
by the president of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli, who announced
the unanimous signing of the
management of the company to be established and the related economic plan and
between the port authority, the terminal operator
Medcenter Container Terminal and the port companies pursuant to art. 16 (Sea
Work Service, International Shipping and Universal Services). The
Signing of the notarial deed of incorporation is expected to take place
during the first quarter of next year.
Agostinelli recalled that the newly established company finds
foundation to follow up on the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, the
established in 2017 through the Programme Agreement
signed between the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the
Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development, the
Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, the Calabria Region,
Invitalia and the Port System Authority for the
employment and the professional retraining of
those workers made redundant in port companies authorized to
container handling. Expiring on December 31st,
except for extensions pending discussion in Parliament between the
amendments presented to the Budget, the Port Agency of Gioia
Tauro currently has 50 workers registered in its lists.
Furthermore, specifying that the creation of the new company
was achieved thanks to the active participation of the
of the entire port community but also thanks to the hiring of
by the terminal operator Autormar of 25 workers previously
registered in the lists of the Port Agency, Agostinelli has
specified that, with a financial basis of share capital of
250 thousand euros to which a further 750 thousand euros are added to make
initial start-up costs, the new port company
will have to reach the level of sustainability by
three years since its establishment. As it is a company
mixed between public and private, the Port System Authority
will participate by subscribing 49% of the share capital,
while the remaining part of the company shares will be
acquired 42% by Medcenter Container Terminal and 9%
by port companies pursuant to art. 16 (Sea Work Service, International
Shipping and Universal Services), each of which will subscribe to
a 3% share.
The staff of the new company will consist of 50 units
currently registered in the lists of the Port Agency, which will be
thus hired on a permanent basis, to which will be added
a further 70 workers with specific qualifications
professional requirements of the market.
"The establishment of this company - commented Andrea
Agostinelli announcing its establishment - has always represented a
a goal that I would have liked to achieve before the end of my
mandate. A company that would ensure the response to the so-called peaks
of work for an important port, such as that of Gioia Tauro, but
also and above all for having put an end to the adventure of the
registered with the Port Agency with their stabilization.
It is a fundamental goal for which I must thank the
port community of Gioia Tauro as a whole, for
helping me to cross this important milestone before the
end of my presidential term."