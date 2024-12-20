Carnival reports record performance for the September-November quarter

In the last quarter of the 2024 financial year, which ended
on November 30th, the American cruise group Carnival
Corporation reported revenues of $5.94 billion,
a value that represents an increase of +10.0% on the quarter
September-November last year is the new record for this
quarter of the year. Record for the period that is such for both
revenues generated by the sale of cruises, which are
amounted to €3.85 billion (+9.8%), both for the revenues generated by the
sales on board ships amounted to €2.08 billion (+10.5%).
Operating profit was $561 million (+46.1%),
value that for the period is lower only than that of the
fourth quarter of 2016. Net profit was
of $303 million compared to a net loss of -48 million
million in the last quarter of fiscal 2023.
In the period September-November 2024, the group's ships
3.3 million passengers, the highest number ever for
this time of year, compared to 3.1 million in the same period of the year.
quarter of last year.
In the full year 2024, revenues stood at
$25.02 billion, a new record
and growth of +15.9% over the previous year,
historical record that is such both for the revenues deriving from the
sale of cruises and sales on board ships
results of €16.46 billion (+17.0%) and €8.56 billion respectively
billion (+13.7%). Operating profit also rose by
+82.8% to an unprecedented value of 3.57 billion.
Net profit was €1.92 billion compared to a
Net loss of -$74 million in FY 2023.
A record was also set by the number of passengers
embarked in the 2024 financial year on the ships of the group which is
result of 13.5 million units (+9%).