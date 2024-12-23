Yang Ming will acquire up to 13 new 8,000-15,000 TEU containerships

The company's board of directors on Friday
Yang Ming Maritime Transport
Keelung Corporation has approved a plan to purchase new
ships that plan to introduce up to 13 container ships into the fleet
with a capacity between 8,000 and 15,000 TEUs. The new units
will replace old ships of the fleet over 20 years old
years and a capacity between 5,500 and 6,500 TEUs. The
new container carriers will be equipped with containment systems for the
energy consumption and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.