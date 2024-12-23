In the first 11 months of 2024, traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +6.4% thanks to mineral oils

In the first 11 months of 2024, the port of Trieste handled
54,406,317 tons of goods, with an increase of +6.4% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year. Growth has been
generated by the increase in liquid bulk volumes, which have risen to
37,664,654 tons (+9.74%). Highlighting that this year it is
It was the container sector that felt the most effects
crisis in the Red Sea, the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Adriatic Sea announced that in the period
January-November of this year, containerized traffic
770,323 TEUs (-1.1%), of which 556,659 full containers
(+3.8%) and 213,664 empty containers (-11.9%), and which is
increased the volume of containers transshipped from ship to ship that
amounted to 279,322 TEUs (+5.9%). There was also a slight decrease in the
ro-ro traffic with 270,444 units transited (-1.8%), even if
- specified the Port Authority - the motorway of the sea has seen an increase in
calls (+7.2%) rose to 787 compared to 734 in 2023 in part
thanks to the introduction of new lines. Bulk cargo down sharply
(-72.6%), due - the port authority specified - to the
substantial absence of traffic in the Trieste steel system,
while the increase in cereals (+5.69%)
linked to constant attention from the industry
food settlement on the territory of the industrial area towards the
opportunities offered by the Julian airport.
In the first eleven months of this year, rail traffic in the
The port of Trieste decreased by -12.5% with a total of
7,261 trains operated.
In the cruise sector, with over 500 thousand passengers, it is
growth of almost +9%.
In the first 11 months of 2024, the traffic of goods in the port of
Monfalcone was 3,280,590 tons, with a decrease
-8.2% which - the port authority noted - confirms the greater
exposure of this airport to the problems related to the framework
geopolitical (Ukraine and the Red Sea) as well as at the moment
critical of the automotive sector. The Port Authority specified that the figure
of traffic last November alone presented
encouraging signs of recovery both on the overall tonnage
compared to November 2023 (+40.24%) and on the main categories
merchandise. In the first 11 months of this year, only bulk cargo
amounted to 2,605,113 tonnes (-7.5%), with changes in
positive percentages for cereals (+59.1%) and chemicals
(+34.4%), while miscellaneous goods decreased (-11.0%) with 674,328
tons handled and there was a heavy
contraction of commercial vehicles (-26.1%) with 75,718 vehicles
transited. Rail traffic in the port has dropped by
-5.0% with 1,705 trains shunted on the platforms of Portorosega.
Commenting on the port traffic data, the commissioner
of the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic, Vittorio
Torbianelli, announced that this year the Employment Agency
Port of Trieste has seen an increase in man-days
worked compared to 2023, with an average increase of about 200
days per month.