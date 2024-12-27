PSA Singapore sets a new annual container traffic record
On 24 December, the quota of 40 million TEUs was reached
Singapore
December 27, 2024
PSA Singapore, the terminal operator company that moves
more than 99% of container traffic in the Port of Singapore,
It will close 2024 with record containerized traffic. The
December 24, in fact, the company's terminals in the port
reached 40 million TEUs handled
since the beginning of the year, a volume never reached before. In 2023
traffic handled by PSA Singapore's Singapore terminals
had set a new record of 38.8 million TEUs.
«In what has been a year full of events for
the sector - commented Nelson Quek, Regional CEO for the South-East
Asian parent company PSA International - this result
consolidates PSA Singapore's position as a transhipment hub
world reference point".
