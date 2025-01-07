Work has begun in the port of Pozzallo for the construction of the new offices of the Port Authority of Eastern Sicily

Today in the port of Pozzallo the construction site was inaugurated
for the construction of the new offices of the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, intervention worth
about 750 thousand euros as part of the more than 26 million euros of
resources that the port authority is making available in less than
Three years for the transformation and relaunch of the Pozzallese port.
"Some projects - recalled the president of the Port Authority,
Francesco Di Sarcina - have already been completed in 2023,
others contracted and will bear fruit in 2025 and still others are
being defined. This area will improve markedly
and under everyone's eyes, with innovative services capable of
to ensure great development for the community of Pozzallo and its
neighboring areas".
Among the interventions implemented, there are the works on the quay of
and the redevelopment and upgrading of the access buildings
to the commercial port, the replacement of the deteriorated fenders and the
safety and compliance with the regulations of the electrical systems and of the
shore quay and commercial quay, works whose
unit amount is about 149 thousand euros. During the race
water and fire-fighting networks for 2.85 million
euro. The sewerage network for 1.8
million euros. It is also being defined
the assignment of extraordinary maintenance and the commissioning of
Safety of cliff fencing and road barriers
of the breakwater pier for 146 thousand euros, while they are already
awarded, but awaiting authorization from
of the Regional Department of Territory and Environment, the works of
dredging of the small port for one million euros. Finally, the
The programme of interventions includes extraordinary maintenance for
3.6 million, currently under execution, and the start of the cold project
ironing to power ships via the shore power grid,
for 15 million euros, which is awaiting a decree of
funding from the MIT.