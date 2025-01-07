Roberto Spinelli's position in the corruption investigation in Liguria has been dismissed

Today the judge for preliminary investigations, with a reasoned
decree, definitively shelved Roberto's position
Spinelli as part of the investigation that had led to the arrest
of the former president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, of the former
President of the Ligurian Sea Port System Authority
Westerner, Paolo Emilio Signorini, and Roberto's father,
the port and logistics entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli
(
of 7
May
2024). "I am satisfied - commented Roberto
Spinelli - with this measure comes to an end a story that has
unjustly involved and who, for so many months, exposed me
unjustly to a "media pillory" without me or the
companies involved had ever committed anything
illicit".