The Greek Navarino has acquired the Dutch Castor Marine

The Greek Navarino, which develops information solutions
technology for the maritime industry, announced today
the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Dutch Castor
Marine, a company also active in the offer of IT solutions
and communication for the maritime sector. Navarino has
specified that, while operating in the same area, the two companies
complementary customer categories for which over the years
have created technology and connectivity solutions on
measure. Navarino pointed out that, therefore, the acquisition
allows for an expansion of the service portfolio, an extension of the
global presence and an acceleration of innovation in order to
to support the digital transformation of the maritime industry.
Castor Marine will continue to operate independently
within the Navarino group.