Green logistics, the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea extends the deadline of the call

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
announced today the 14-day extension of the
period for the submission of expressions of interest for
access to financing aimed at the purchase, or
conversion to all-wheel electric or hydrogen traction of vehicles
operating units dedicated to the movement of goods and people, such as cranes
wheeled furniture, forklifts, locomotives or locotractors,
shuttles for the collective transport of people in the port area,
service cars and vehicles used for waste collection. The
deadline for the submission of applications has been
in fact set at 12.00 on 31 January.
The potential beneficiaries will be chosen on the basis of
three selection criteria: that of the duration of the degree
concession or authorization (with a bonus over the
longer duration), that of possible private co-financing in
addition to the public contribution requested and that of coherence
of the investment presented with respect to the objectives of
sustainability of port operations. The investment will have to
be completed by 31 March 2026.
The call is entirely financed with funds from the program
Next Generation EU - National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in the
component "Intermodality and integrated logistics"
and grants non-repayable grants, under the de minimis regime,
up to a maximum amount of 300,000 euros per company.