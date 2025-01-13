Mercitalia Rail begins rail transport from Reggio Calabria of trains for the Milan Metro

Mercitalia Rail has started the rail transfer from
Reggio Calabria to Milan of the first of the 46 trains produced by Hitachi
Rail in its plant in the Calabrian city that will be
used by ATM for the M1 Metro line of the Lombard capital.
These transports will follow one another over the next few years.
Each of the 46 convoys transported will consist of six crates
and two shield tanks and will have a length of about 106 meters and
a weight of over 180 tons. The trains, once they arrived at
Milan Sorting by rail, will then be transferred to the depots
of Precotto and Rogoredo with exceptional road transport.