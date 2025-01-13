Twelve associations call for the agreement on measures to improve the management of rail capacity in the EU
Bruxelles
January 13, 2025
Twelve European associations from industry, industry and
Rail transport and freight forwarding have published a
open letter urging the EU institutions to
are currently engaged in trilogue negotiations on the regulation
on the management of European rail capacity to adopt
an ambitious and international approach to the dossier. The regulation,
which aims to shift Europe's rail capacity from a
manual, national and rigid system to a digital system,
and flexible, was proposed by the
European Commission on 10 July 2023 and since last November the
text is the subject of trilogue negotiations between the Commission
the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.
In the letter, signed by the associations AERRL, CEFIC, CEPI,
CLECAT, COCERAL, ECG, ERFA, ESC, EUROFER, FEPORT, UIP and UIRR, yes
highlights that the demand for freight services in the Union
is increasing year on year and that the strategic importance of the
Rail freight transport as a means of connecting industries, ports
European markets are becoming increasingly prevalent for
ensure the smooth functioning of European supply chains, and
of the economy in general. "Today's reality, however,
- wrote the associations - is that freight transport on
Rail is struggling to prove its potential. Too many trains
are delayed, limited due to operational constraints
or are deleted altogether. Much of this is
due to the fact that infrastructure management is still
mostly in the national domain, with a strong focus on
domestic and passenger needs. More than 50% of freight trains in
Europe, and up to 90% for intermodal trains,
cross at least one internal border, which means that the
freight transport by rail today mainly manages services
across a patchwork of national networks'.
The associations noted that "the regulation on the
capacity of railway infrastructure offers valuable
opportunities to move towards the Single Rail Area
with a customer-oriented approach. This - they have
- is increasingly important for markets that
particularly dependent on cross-border capacity
such as intermodal transport. A strengthening of the coordination of the
capacity management, including consultation of all
stakeholders as proposed in the Regulation, not only
increase the overall capacity available on the
European network, but will crucially improve the quality of the
and the number of train paths available for the
transport of goods by rail, thus making them more
attractive to end users and contributing to better
functioning of European supply chains".
According to the associations, "this will be achieved
only if the trilogue partners have the ambition to move away
status quo, which makes it difficult for the ability of the
rail freight to offer cross-border services
due to network fragmentation. The agreement of the
trilogue - they stressed - should help provide the
flexible and digitized programming and the management of the
skills needed by the owners of the goods, the
freight forwarders, as well as freight transport operators on
rail and their direct customers".
In particular, for the associations, the negotiators of the trilogue
should ensure that 'the European Framework Programmes are
adopted through a process that allows them to be binding
and any deviation that needs to be proposed in a trial
transparent and ultimately requires the approval of the
regulatory frameworks". Noting that "the regulation introduces
strong incentives through commercial conditions
that effectively encourage capacity management
focusing on the movement of cross-border trains in
line with their original railway track", the
associations have specified that "this is
particularly important to offset negative impacts
avoidable bottlenecks related to the limitation of
capacity".
Among the other exhortations addressed to the trilogue negotiators, the
associations consider it necessary to ensure that "any
modification to a railway path must be dealt with in its
entirety, especially those railway tracks that involve
more than an infrastructure manager".
