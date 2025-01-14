New NATO mission to strengthen the protection of underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
The use of a small fleet of naval drones is also planned
Mons
January 14, 2025
A summit of the Allies was held today in Helsinki
of the Baltic Sea region, during which the
Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte,
announced the launch of the new NATO military mission
called "Baltic Sentry" to strengthen the protection of the
critical submarine infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and
to improve the ability of Allies to respond to
destabilizing acts.
Baltic Sentry will involve a number of resources, including
frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, but they will be
new technologies are also used, including a small fleet of
naval drones.
Referring to the damage to submarine cables in the Gulf of
Finland occurred at the end of last year
(
of 27
December 2024), Rutte highlighted how Finland has
demonstrated that firm action is possible to respond to
acts in compliance with the law: "The masters of the ships
- underlined the NATO Secretary General - must understand
that potential threats to our infrastructures will have
consequences, including possible boardings, kidnappings and arrests".
