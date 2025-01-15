A large load of 110 kilograms of cocaine was seized in the port of Gioia Tauro

The Reggio Calabria Provincial Command of the Guardia di
Finance, in close synergy and collaboration with staff
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, seized in the port
of Gioia Tauro another large load of 110 kilograms of cocaine
Pure. In the course of careful analysis
and constant monitoring of commercial shipments in
transit in the port area, the soldiers of the Gioia Tauro group and
the officials of the local Customs Office have identified a
suspicious container carrying reels of paper, coming from the
North America and bound for Italy, where it is
the considerable amount of cocaine subjected to
seizure. The batch of drugs, once placed on the market,
could have yielded to the criminal organizations targeted
about 20 million euros.