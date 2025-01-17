The LNG and bio-LNG bunkering ship is arriving at the port of Genoa

The arrival at the port of Genoa is expected in the coming days
of the Green Pearl
, the natural gas bunkering vessel
liquefied lease, the rental of which was commissioned by Axpo to
August 2023
(
of 9
August
2023). Once the set-up work has been completed in the
Ligurian capital, at the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard, the ship,
built on behalf of the ATI between Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del
Port, will be delivered according to schedule by the end of the year.
next summer.
The ship, with a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters of LNG,
It will be the first European example of the application of a
bunkering that will allow it to provide both
"ship-to-ship" than "ship-to-truck". The
First, also known as "ship-to-ship bunkering", is
the transfer of bunkering fuel (in this case,
LNG and bio-LNG) from one ship to another and is typically
carried out for ocean-going vessels. The second, through a special
skid positioned on the ship, called LNG4Speed® patented by
Gas and Heat, consists of the transfer of LNG with the highest
safety standards, to tankers on the ground, which then transport
and distribute LNG on the road to end users.