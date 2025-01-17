Uniport, the exemption from compulsory insurance of the vehicles used in port terminals is good

The National Union of Port Companies (Uniport) has expressed
satisfaction with the inclusion in the annual draft law on
Small and medium-sized enterprises approved by the government on Wednesday
exemption from compulsory insurance of the vehicles used
within port terminals. Uniport highlighted that the
measure, "in addition to representing a measure of
in line with EU rules, will allow
terminal companies to avoid an unnecessary increase in the costs of
exercise'.
"We are satisfied - said the president of
Uniport, Pasquale Legora de Feo - that our voice, over the course of the
several meetings had in recent months with the ministerial offices
interested in the measure, has been heard. With this intervention
the government and, in particular, the Ministry of Made in Italy has
shown attention and awareness of the strategic nature of a
sector, the port sector, which is fundamental for the logistics system of the
country".