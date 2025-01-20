The Port of Long Beach closes 2024 with new annual, half-yearly and quarterly records for container traffic

In 2024, the Port of Long Beach registered its new
historical record of freight traffic as well as the new record
history of containerized traffic alone, which have reached new
peaks higher than the previous all-time high that in both
cases had been marked in 2021. In particular, last year the
Californian port of call has crossed the threshold for the first time
of 200 million tons having handled 200.3 million, with
an increase of +14.1% on 2023 and an increase of 3.9 million
tons compared to the previous record in 2021.
In 2024, only containerized traffic was
equal to a record 9.65 million 20' containers, with
a growth of +20.3% over the previous year and an increase of more than
265 thousand TEUs compared to the previous historical peak in 2021. The new
annual record was achieved thanks to volumes never before
previously achieved by full containers on landing and by
empty containers, traffic flows that were equal
respectively to 4.73 million TEUs and 3.71 million TEUs, in
increase of +24.3% and +26.6% over 2023. Traffic in
full containers at embarkation amounted to 1.21 million
TEU, down -5.9% on 2023.
Furthermore, 2024 has ended for the port of Long
Beach very positively as the American airport marked
In the last part of the year, the new absolute traffic records
quarterly and half-yearly container reports as well as the
in December of traffic handled in the month that was
Result of 861 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +21.3% on December
2023. In fact, in the last quarter of 2024, the port
A record traffic of 2.73 million TEUs was handled, growing
by +24.4% on the fourth quarter of 2023. Also in this case the
a new quarterly all-time high was achieved thanks to
new maximum peaks of full containers at unloading, results equal to
to 1.33 million TEUs (+26.7%), and empty containers, which stood at
to 1.07 million TEUs (+26.7%). Full containers at embarkation have
totaled 333 thousand TEUs (+10.0%).
In addition, in the second half of 2024, the U.S. port
recorded its new all-time quarterly traffic record
of containers, having handled a total of 5.36 million containers,
TEU, with an increase of +25.0% over the second half
of the previous year. New records were set by containers
full at disembarkation and empty containers, results equal to 2.64
million TEUs (+28.4%) and 2.08 million TEUs (+27.1%). Containers
Full volumes at embarkation amounted to 630 thousand TEUs (+7.3%).