FSG's bankruptcy trustees announce the interest of multiple investors in the shipbuilding group

There are numerous offers submitted by potential investors
to acquire the FSG Nobiskrug shipyard, which specialises in
construction of luxury super yachts, as well as other companies
of the FSG group. This was announced by Christoph Morgen and Hendrik
Gittermann, bankruptcy trustees of the German shipbuilding group
Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) which last month
filed for bankruptcy, specifying that potential
buyers are German companies operating in the same sector and
that they are not financial investors.
"Negotiations with interested parties - he specified
Gittermann - are at an advanced stage, and this also applies to the
Rendsburg and Flensburg sites'. According to the curators
bankruptcy, the FSG group could therefore resume production
As early as next month under new management, there will be no
before, however, having carried out maintenance work,
have taken out new insurance coverage and have adopted other
measures useful for business continuity.
Referring to the order issued by the Australian company
SeaRoad against FSG for the construction of a ro-ro vessel
(
of 21
September 2021), Christoph Morgen said that the work of
the construction of the unit could resume as early as
February. «The interest and willingness of the company to
collaboration - he underlined - are very
encouraging and promising". Morgen said that some
SeaRoad managers are currently on their way to Germany
to carry out the negotiations.
Explaining that the insolvency proceedings relating to companies
of the FSG group will begin on February 1, when
at the same time, the period in which the approximately 500
employees of the group are entitled to receive the benefits
of insolvency, the two bankruptcy administrators specified that "the
potential investors, however, will still need some
months before the shipyards can start operating again
and, during this period, all employees
must be transferred to a special company of
transfer for a maximum period of four months during the
who will receive 80% of the value of their salary. "The objective
- added Morgen - is to allow in the most
as soon as possible to as many people as possible
continue to work in the shipyards, as soon as they have been
Find suitable solutions. However - he clarified - the decision by
Investors on this solution must be taken first
of the start of the insolvency proceedings, on February 1".
In this regard, the two insolvency administrators stated that
rely on the financial commitment of potential investors and
have announced that they are also confronting the government
state to obtain a possible temporary investment, given that
The entire procedure is subject to precise time constraints.