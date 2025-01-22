20% of the capital of the Omani Asyad Shipping Company is for sale

The Omani Asyad Group has announced the launch of an offer
for the sale of at least 20% of the share capital
of the wholly-owned subsidiary Asyad Shipping
Company, a company founded in 2003 that has a fleet of 89 vessels for
the transport of all the main types of goods including
containers, the latter through the subsidiary Asyad Line Co. (ASL).
The project involves the listing of Asyad ordinary shares
Shipping on the Muscat Stock Exchange market.
In the 2023 financial year, the Asyad Shipping Company
Recorded Time Charter Base Revenues of $732.5 Million
on a total turnover of €944.7 million, while in the first nine months
in 2024, base time charter revenues amounted to €613.3 million
($551.6 million in the same period of 2023) on a
total turnover of 713.9 million (713.3 million).