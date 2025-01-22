Brussels approves the joint venture between DP World and Arcese for the automotive sector

The European Commission has authorized the creation of a joint venture
50:50 venture between the Dutch DP World Logistics Europe, a company
logistics wholly controlled by the terminal group DP World
of Dubai, and the Italian transport and logistics company Arcese
Transport. The new company will operate mainly
in the provision of logistics services for components for
the automotive industry, with services that will initially be
made in France and Poland with the aim of extending
the activity to the other nations of the European Economic Area.