Kombiverkehr restores the rail connection between the port of Lübeck and Verona

The German intermodal operator Kombiverkehr has restored the
own rail connection between the port of Lübeck and
the Interporto Quadrante Europa in Verona, with trains built in the
days of Thursday and Sunday in the north-south direction and in the
Tuesday and Friday in the opposite direction.
Announcing today the restart of this line, Arbi Tonians,
Sales Manager for Southern Europe at Kombiverkehr,
explained that this increase in capacity "comes
at the right time for transport companies in the
major challenges in Brenner traffic due to the
renovation of the Lueg bridge on the A13 Brenner motorway.
Tonians recalled that since last January 1, for reasons of
road traffic on the bridge, 1.8 kilometers long,
often occurs on a single lane in both directions of
march. "Our train services through the Brenner -
underlined - can represent a relief for companies
of dispatch'.