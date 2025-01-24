Last year, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles grew by +19.3%

In 2024, the Port of Los Angeles handled traffic
container shipments of 10.30 million TEUs, a volume that
represents a significant increase of +19.3% over 2023 and is
Lower only than the all-time record of 10.67 million TEUs set
in 2021. Last year, full containers at the landing and
at boarding grew by +20.6% and +15.7% respectively
rising to 5.36 million and 1.49 million TEUs. Empty containers are
states equal to 3.45 million TEUs (+19.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the port of call
handled a total of 2.71 million TEUs,
with an increase of +21.5% over the October-December period
of the previous year, of which 1.38 million full TEUs at landing
(+23.2%), 357 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+0.8%) and 972 thousand empty TEUs
(+28,7%).
In December last year alone, total traffic was
state of 922 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents a new record for
this month of the year and an increase of +24.1% on December 2023. The
Full containers at disembarkation stood at 461 thousand TEUs
(+26.4%), full containers at embarkation at 110 thousand TEUs (-9.1%) and
empty containers, with 350 thousand TEUs (+36.7%), marked the new
record for the month of December.