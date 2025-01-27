COSCO Shipping Energy issues shares to finance fleet growth

COSCO Board of Directors to meet on Friday
Shipping Energy Transportation Co., the group's company
China COSCO Shipping Corporation specialized
in the maritime transport of liquid bulk cargo, approved a plan
for the issue of Class A shares against a maximum of
35 specific interested subscribers, including the parent company China
COSCO Shipping Corporation, up to a maximum of approximately 1.43 million
of new Class A shares and for gross proceeds of up to
eight billion yuan ($1.1 billion).
Of the total maximum proceeds, 4.60 billion yuan (635 billion yuan)
million dollars) will be used to finance the construction of
six Very Large Crude Carriers, 2.75 billion yuan (379 million yuan)
dollars) for the construction of two liquefied natural gas vessels
and 654.9 million yuan ($90 million) to finance the
construction of three new Aframax tankers.