In the fourth quarter of 2024, container traffic at the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge increased sharply

In 2024, freight traffic in the port system of
Antwerp-Zeebrugge increased by +2.3% year-on-year
growth that occurred in the first three
quarters to stop in the last quarterly period of 2024
when about 67.2 million tons were handled,
volume similar to that of the October-December quarter of 2023. In
stagnation of traffic in the fourth quarter of 2015
last year was determined by the -16% reduction
of liquid bulk volumes, which fell to 19 million
Tons. On the other hand, dry bulk cargo increased with over 3.8
million tons (+4%) as well as miscellaneous goods, with the
containerized traffic which amounted to 36.6 million
tons (+9%) with a handling of containers equal to almost
3.4 million TEUs (+12.5%), with rolling stock totalling
5.2 million tonnes (+4%) and the most
of 2.4 million tons (+11%).
The overall traffic figure handled in the whole of 2024 is
277.7 million tonnes compared to 271.4 million tonnes
in the previous year. Containerized traffic recorded a
significant growth of +8.9% to 148.9 million tonnes,
volume that was achieved with a movement of
containers equal to over 15.3 million TEUs (+8.1%). Light
the increase in the total dry bulk of more than
14.9 million tonnes (+0.4%), with the largest volume of
traffic, that of fertilizers, which showed a growth of
+22.9% thanks to a strong recovery after the declines of 2022 and 2023;
Other types of solid bulk such as scrap are also on the rise
(+3.5%), non-ferrous minerals (+12.5%) and
construction (+11.3%), while coal decreased by
-35,4%. Liquid bulk cargo fell by -5.8% with 83.6 million
tons, a decrease that was mainly determined
from the reduction of liquid fuels and natural gas
liquefied (-21.9%), as well as diesel (-22.3%) due to
low demand and high inventories, while others
fuels showed variable results: petrol (-0.4%),
kerosene (+14.8%), naphtha (-2.0%), lubricants (+35.7%) and gas
liquefied oil (+5.5%); liquid chemicals have
recorded strong growth (+14.8%), mainly due to the
significant increase in biofuels (+60.1%), and also chemical gases
(+9.5%) and basic chemicals (+11.5%) marked.
Rolling stock decreased with 20.3 million
tons (-3.4%), while conventional goods, with over 9.9
million tonnes, remained stable (+0.1%) despite the
sharp contraction in forest products (-21.7), paper and
cellulose (-31.9%) and building materials (-23.8%)
mainly offset by the increase in iron and steel (+3.8%) and
fresh fruit (+17.0%). New factory cars have
suffered a sharp reduction to 3.0 million vehicles
compared to almost 3.6 million in 2023.