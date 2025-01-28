Navantia completes the acquisition of Harland & Wolff's shipyards

Yesterday Navantia UK, the British subsidiary of the group
Spanish shipbuilding company Navantia, has completed the acquisition of the
four shipyards in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish of the
Harland & Wolff
(
of 14
October
and 19
December
2024). "This operation - commented the
president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez - marks a
important milestone for Navantia. This - he added
referring to the commitments made to meet the
Royal Navy shipbuilding - demonstrates our commitment to
of the FSS programme and Navantia UK's willingness to
working with UK industry to strengthen capacities
Local. This new Navantia UK, with a workforce of a thousand
people, the proven experience and facilities of Harland &
Wolff and Navantia's global experience - underlined Dominguez
- represents a strategic asset for our company and a
platform for growth".