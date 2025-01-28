Navibulgar ship suspected of damaging an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea

A month after the damage to submarine cables in the Gulf of
Finland, accident that led to the arrest of the
oil tanker Eagle S
suspected of having cut them
intentionally
(
of 27
December
2024), Swedish authorities
imposed the arrest of the bulk carrier Vezhen
suspected of having
damaged a submarine fiber optic cable that connects the
Latvia with the Swedish island of Gotland. Vezhen
beats
Maltese flag and is part of the Bulgarian company's fleet
Navigation Maritime Bulgare (Navibulgar) which, in a note, has
specified that "I am not in possession of any information
that any deliberate action by the
of the crew of the motor vessel Vezhen
who may have conducted
to such an accident. According to the information we received -
specified the Varna company - it is a situation of
force majeure occurred due to unfavourable conditions
hydrometeorological in the area". Navibulgar expressed "full
support to the authorities in the investigation" declaring itself
'ready to provide all the information necessary to
clarify the case. We believe - underlined the company -
in the objectivity of the investigation and we expect a prompt
clarification of the situation".