Two ships stopped in the port of Genoa due to serious deficiencies

In the port of Genoa, the Coast Guard has ordered the detention
of two merchant ships among the ten inspected
since the beginning of the year as part of the control activities
safety and security conducted by Port State personnel
Control on foreign units in transit in Italian ports.
One of the two ships stopped is the ro-ro Salammbo
of
Tunisian flag which is operated by the Tunisian company
Cotunav. The ship, which has a tonnage of about 20,000 tons and is
put into service in 1997, has been subjected to
inspection - announced the Coast Guard - for its high
risk profile. On the Salammbo
were found
serious deficiencies, including problems with the collective means of transport
rescue and sewage treatment plant, in
violation of current environmental regulations. At the moment, the ship
remains in custody pending the resolution of the critical issues
Reported.
The second ship stopped is the Commander, a
general cargo flying the flag of Vanuatu with over 30 years of
service and a tonnage of about 3,000 tons, which was
selected for controls thanks to the targeting system
developed by the General Command of the Coast Guard. The system,
in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, analyzes a series of data related to ships,
considering elements such as the company's performance,
flag and the results of previous inspections. Data analysis,
in particular the low performance of the company and the already
reported in a previous inspection, made it possible to identify the
ship as a priority for control. After three days of
the ship was allowed to depart following a
a new inspection that verified the resolution of the
technical, operational and documentary criticalities, in particular
cooperation with the flag state and the classification body.
Admiral Piero Pellizzari, commander of the port of Genoa and
maritime director of Liguria, recalled that "last year
year, in Genoa, out of 120 foreign ships inspected, ten were
stops for violations related to the safety of navigation and
environmental protection, including irregularities in the
emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), an issue - he underlined - at the
our constant attention".