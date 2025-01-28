In Switzerland, priority road and rail infrastructure projects will be identified

In Switzerland, the Federal Department of the Environment,
Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) has appointed
ETH Zurich to examine and define the
Priorities in the implementation of expansion projects
national transport infrastructures in consideration, in particular
of the impossibility of achieving the
planned upgrading of road transport infrastructure and
railway. The strengthening of the road network, in fact, is
was rejected by a national vote last December
in which 52.7% of voters voted against the program
of grid improvement provided for by the Federal Decree on the Phase
2023 upgrading of national roads. Development plans
of the railway network, on the other hand, present financing problems
and implementation and ongoing projects are becoming more
costly, with additional burdens which, in the absence of
containment of expenses, it is expected to amount to about 14
billion Swiss francs (€14.8 billion).
In view of the prospects for continued growth of the
road and rail traffic and the brake on new projects
imposed by the vote and rising costs, DETEC
has therefore decided to review the projects to assess what are
priorities for Switzerland and what should be the
made at a later date. The Department has mandated the
Politecnico to carry out this examination and to establish priorities,
with works that will be supported by advice from a
monitoring group and an advisory committee. The results of the
Work is expected in the third quarter of this year.