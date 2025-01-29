The merchant ship Guang Rong ran aground in Marina di Massa

Yesterday evening in the roadstead of Marina di Massa, in the presence of
adverse weather and sea conditions, the merchant ship Guang Rong
of
Cypriot flag was dragged towards the coast by waves
and wind and hit the pier, damaging it and running aground.
The ship's crew of 12 seafarers was taken into
saved and transferred to land thanks to the intervention of men and vehicles
of the Coast Guard of Marina di Carrara, under the coordination of the
of the Regional Maritime Rescue Center of the Coast Guard of
Livorno, and the air-naval component of the Guardia di Finanza
Tuscany.
The Guang Rong, of over 5 thousand gross tons,
It is also used for the transport of materials for the
construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa.