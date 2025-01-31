The PIAO 2025-2027 of the Port Authority of the Central Adriatic has been approved

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea has unanimously approved
the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2025-2027,
that today the Supervisory Body has also received a positive opinion
partnership of the sea resource. The PIAO defines, among other things, the
organizational structure of the institution's staff and the three-year plan
of the needs of the personnel, with the application of the
of the Port Network Authority which provides, in the three-year period 2024-2026, the increase in
of the employed from 57 to 86 people.
"Since the establishment of the new governance -
said the president of the institution, Vincenzo Garofalo - we have been
perfectly aware that the key to improving the
services and activities of the System Authority
port is represented by human capital and its
enhancement. A fundamental necessity to address the
responsibility and commitment that is required of us in the
management of the seven ports of Marche and Abruzzo under our jurisdiction.
For this reason, once the application of this plant is complete
we will proceed, together with the opening of a necessary headquarters
territorial level, to implement the number of people who will have to
to deal in particular with the needs of the Abruzzo ports".